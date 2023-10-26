The Kremlin said on Thursday it did not expect the election of Mike Johnson as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to influence events in Ukraine.

The House of Representatives elected Johnson, a conservative Republican, as speaker on Wednesday. Like many other Republicans closely allied to former President Donald Trump, Johnson has been an opponent of sending more aid to Ukraine.

Asked whether Johnson's election would affect events in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular briefing: "No, I don't think so."

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)