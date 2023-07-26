Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's biggest meal delivery company, on Wednesday said its finance chief Brent Wissink would step down in May next year.

"The Supervisory Board will initiate the process of finding a successor for Mr. Brent Wissink," the Dutch company said.

Just Eat, which has been cutting costs as it deals with lower demand, posted an adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 143 million euros ($158 million) for the first half of 2023, compared with a loss of 134 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)