Italy's Leonardo on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to explore and develop potential investment and collaboration opportunities in the defence and aerospace sector.

The MoU covers a wide range of sectors, including space, rotorcraft, electronics and sensors, the defence group said in a statement.

Collaboration could also be extended to the Combat Air and Cross-Domain Integration fields, where the Italian state-controlled defence and aerospace group is active in next-generation technology initiatives and enabling demonstration projects, it added.

The MoU strengthens Leonardo's existing activities in the lucrative Saudi Arabian market, where it has been supplying platforms, systems, technologies and services for decades.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)



