Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.2% month-on-month in March and were up 1.2% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday, revising down only the yearly preliminary data.

The preliminary estimate had pointed to a rise of 1.2% month-on-month and of 1.3% year-on-year. March's 1.2% annual rate was up from 0.8% in February. The main domestic price index (NIC), remained flat on the month and increased 1.2% annually, accelerating from a 0.8% annual increase in February.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 2.4% year-on-year on the HICP index in March, down from 2.6% in the month before. ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): March Feb Jan Monthly change +1.2 +0.0 -1.1 Yr/yr inflation +1.2r +0.8 +0.9 Index (base 2015=100) 121.8r 120.4 120.4 The NIC index: Monthly change +0.0r +0.1 +0.3 Yr-on-yr inflation +1.2r +0.8 +0.8 Index (base 2015=100) 120.2r 120.2 120.1 (Reporting by Alberto Chiumento)



