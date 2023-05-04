Ireland's unemployment fell to 3.9% in April from a revised 4% a month earlier to match the previous record low of the early 2000s, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate had remained between 4.2% and 4.5% over the last year, according to the most recent set figures a month ago, however the rate in February and March were revised down to 4.1% and 4% respectively on Thursday.

The unemployment rate was last at 3.9% between October 2000 and April 2001 (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)



