Irish house prices grew 0.6% month-on-month in June, the first monthly rise recorded this year with prices higher both in Dublin and outside the capital, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

Annual residential property price inflation still cooled further to 2.2% from 2.6% in May, while prices in Dublin were 0.9% lower year-on-year, having fallen on an annual basis for the first time since the COVID pandemic a month earlier. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)