Irish house price growth picked up year-on-year for the second successive month in October, increasing by 2.3% compared witha near three-year low of 1.1% two months earlier, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

Prices had cooled from a recent peak of 15.1% in February 2022 but rising interest rates have had a limited impact in Ireland, where relatively weak supply has for almost a decade failed to catch up with rising demand.

Prices also expanded at their fastest month-on-month pace in 14 months, climbing 1.1% from September, with monthly price growth equally fast in Dublin and throughout the rest of the country. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)



