Irish house prices grew at the fastest annual pace in just over a year in February, increasing by 6.1% compared to growth of 5.4% a month earlier, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

Year-on-year price growth had cooled from a recent peak of 15.1% in February 2022 to a near three-year low of 1.1% last August, but the supply of new housing is still not growing fast enough to meet demand. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark Heinrich)