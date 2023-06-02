Irish economic momentum is continuing into the second quarter, Ireland's finance minister said on Friday, after data showed the domestic economy returned to growth in the first three months of the year.

"Incoming data suggest that momentum has continued into the second quarter, bolstered by a record low unemployment rate of 3.8 percent registered in May," Michael McGrath said in a statement.

"Our economy is now clearly at full employment and it is important that budgetary policy is calibrated so as to avoid adding to inflation." (Writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Conor Humphries)



