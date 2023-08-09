Ireland's High Court has paused a local council order that would have forced Dublin Airport to limit daily flights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. from next month pending a full hearing on the matter.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) last week was given six weeks by its local council to reduce the number of "night flights" during those hours to 65.

It called for a suspension of the order to avoid disruption to passenger and cargo operations.

Ireland's largest airline Ryanair said it faced "mass cancellations" if the order was enforced as its first wave of daily flights depart between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m..

It suggested narrowing the restriction period to between midnight and 6 a.m..

The DAA's challenge to the enforcement order will be heard next on Nov. 14, the Irish High Court's website showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)



