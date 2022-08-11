Annual inflation in Ireland held steady at a 38-year high of 9.1% in July, the first time since the start of the year that price growth has not accelerated on a year-on-year basis, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

Prices were 0.4% higher month-on-month, which was also the slowest level of growth since January. That was down on the 1.3% registered in June and well below the 1.9% recorded in March.

Ireland's central bank forecast last month that price growth would probably peak above 10% by September before gradually declining to average 7.8% for the year. It sees prices growing by a further 4.2% next year and by 2.1% in 2024. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Mark Heinrich)



Reuters