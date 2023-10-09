India is discussing trade in local currencies with Tanzania, a foreign ministry official said on Monday adding that New Delhi has pushed for trade in rupees.

Tanzania has also sought additional lines of credit from India in defence and other sectors, above the $1.1 billion offered by India previously, Dammu Ravi, a secretary at the foreign ministry, told reporters at a briefing on the visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, editing by Ed Osmond)



