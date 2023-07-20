If the share of wages in GDP is under control and inflation is falling fast, there will be room for rate cuts in Poland, rate-setter Ireneusz Dabrowski said on Thursday.

"The share of wages in GDP will naturally increase to 2021 levels and if it is under control and inflation falls rapidly, there will be room for interest rate cuts," he wrote on Twitter, commenting on wage data published earlier on Thursday.

Poland's central bank left the main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% in June.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Karol Badohal;)



