Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales edged up by an annual 0.6% in October following a 3.0% increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Food sales dropped by 5.6% year-on-year, while non-food sales were down by 0.9%.

Fuel sales were 19.7% higher, it said. Hungary's government has been capping car fuels prices for households since late 2021. Oct 2022 Sept 2022 Oct 2021 Jan-Oct 2022 0.6 3.0 5.6 7.0 (Reporting by Anita Komuves)