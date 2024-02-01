Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.9 in January from a revised 51.0 in December, plumbing its third-lowest value for the month since records started in 1995, the index publisher said on Thursday.

The December reading was revised downwards from 52.8, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

The publisher said the January reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.9 and an average reading of 52.7 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents reported slowdown compared to the previous month and trends similar to stagnation," the publisher said.

The index of production volumes rose and was above 50 points, but even so, it posted its sixth-lowest January reading in nearly three decades.

The volume of new orders also increased. The index for purchase prices declined, with the index value signalling a moderation of prices.

The employment index rose. The export index was above 50 points but the import index indicated contraction. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)



