Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China and discussed gas and oil shipments and nuclear energy issues, Orban's press chief said in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday.

The press chief Bertalan Havasi said that in the talks Orban stressed it was crucial for Europe, including Hungary, for the sanctions on Russia and fighting in Ukraine to end, and for the flow of refugees to come to a halt. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



