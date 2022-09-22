Hungary posted a current account deficit worth 2.63 billion euros ($2.58 billion) in the second quarter, wider than a 2.1-billion-euro analyst forecast, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The second-quarter deficit widened slightly from a revised 2.467-billion-euro gap in the first quarter.

"In Q2 2022 ...the exports and imports of goods increased further, however the level of imports has increased more rapidly thus the deficit of goods exceeded the level of the previous quarter," the central bank said.

"Seasonally adjusted exports amounted to over EUR 30 billion, imports to EUR 33.2 billion, and the trade balance reached EUR -3.37 billion in the second quarter." ($1 = 1.0190 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)



