Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 57.8 in August from a revised 58.0 in July but still showed expansion, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Thursday.

It said the August reading came in above the long-term monthly average of 52.4 and also exceeded an average reading of 52.1 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Sub-components of the index are showing expansion except for the index of lead times," the index publisher said.

Production volumes were up from July and were above the 50-point mark. New orders also grew and came in above the 50-point threshold, posting its strongest reading for the month since 1995, it said.

Lead times grew from July, posting its weakest August reading since 1995, the index publisher said. The purchase prices index declined in August but still showed intensive growth, it said.

The export index increased from July, and stayed above the 50-point mark. The import index declined from July, but still showed expansion. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)



