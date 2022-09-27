Greek private sector bank deposits rose slightly in August for a fifth month in a row, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Business and household bank deposits increased to 183.09 billion euros ($176.88 billion) at the end of August from 182.93 billion in July, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

Greece's economy expanded from April to June at a slower pace than in the first quarter and its annual growth rate decelerated. ($1 = 1.0351 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)



