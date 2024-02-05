The German government will discuss whether further capacity is needed beyond the 10 gigawatts planned as part of a power plant strategy agreed on Monday, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said.

The plan foresees a tender process for four hydrogen-ready gas power plants with total capacity of up to 10 gigawatts (GW).

"These are the power plants that have now been agreed and that we want to build very soon. Whether we want to build more, to what extent more power plants are to be built, that is of course still a matter for further discussion," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)



