Tunisia - A German delegation comprising representatives of 8 German companies and institutions active in the green hydrogen production sector has been on a business mission to Tunisia since September 18, with a view to forging contacts with Tunisian operators in this field, the German-Tunisian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Tunisie) announced on Thursday.

The German delegation's mission, which will continue until September 22, focuses on "solar energy for the production of green hydrogen in Tunisia."

It is part of the "energy solutions - made in Germany" programme of the Tunisian Energy Export Initiative, run by AHK Tunisia in collaboration with Renewables Academy (RENAC) AG under the aegis of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMMWi).

The German delegation took part on September 19, in a conference of experts led by the main players in the sector in Tunisia, including the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines, the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) and the Chambre Syndicale des Intégrateurs en Photovoltaïque "CSPV."

They exchanged views on the current state of play and the prospects for developing solar energy for the production of green hydrogen in Tunisia, according to AHK Tunisia.

The German delegation included representatives of the German companies Abo Wind AG, AMA technology GmbH, Axitec Energy GmbH & CO KG, AYED -ENGINEERING GmbH, Diwan International Engineering GmbH, H2Sunbelt, Ingenieurbüro Hasso Hofmann and TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).