The cost of insuring exposure to Germany's sovereign debt rose on Tuesday to levels last seen in May 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Germany five year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 1 basis point from Monday's close to 20 bps, the data showed.

CDS for Italy and Spain also advanced by 1 bps to 164 bps and 60 bps, respectively. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)