Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.2 percent in July, which was revised upwards from 0.1 percent. Insee also reports inflation rates that are harmonised across the European Union. By this so-called IPCH measure, French annual inflation was 2.7 percent in July, revised up from 2.6 percent in the preliminary report.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.