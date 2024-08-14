PHOTO
French consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in July from a year earlier, a slight increase from June's 2.2-percent rate, largely due to higher energy prices, state statistical institute Insee said Wednesday.
The report confirmed the preliminary figure released two weeks ago.
Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.2 percent in July, which was revised upwards from 0.1 percent. Insee also reports inflation rates that are harmonised across the European Union. By this so-called IPCH measure, French annual inflation was 2.7 percent in July, revised up from 2.6 percent in the preliminary report.