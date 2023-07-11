France has already made a delivery of a number of SCALP long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a military source told AFP on Tuesday, after President Emmanuel Macron announced the supplies.

The official did not say how many SCALP -- an air-launched British-French missile known to UK forces as the "Storm Shadow" and the longest-range Western weapon in Ukraine -- had been sent.

"The first missiles had been delivered when the president announced it," the source said, speaking at the NATO summit in Vilnius.