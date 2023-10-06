European shares edged higher on Friday ahead of data expected to show U.S. job growth moderated last month, taking some pressure off equity investors worried about elevated interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0718 GMT, gaining for a second straight session, but still on course for its third consecutive weekly losses.

The benchmark index hit a six-month low earlier this week as U.S. and European bond yields surged to multi-year highs on expectations that borrowing costs will remain higher for a longer period.

All eyes will be on the U.S. jobs data for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once more in November.

Among individual stocks, Adyen gained 3.4% after TD Cowen started coverage of the Dutch payment services provider with a "market perform" rating.

Amsterdam-based healthcare technology company Philips tumbled 9.6% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it remains unsatisfied with the status of a product recall. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)



