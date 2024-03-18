Europe's major stock markets opened higher Monday ahead of key eurozone inflation data, and at the start of a busy week for global central banks.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading companies rose 0.1 percent to stand at 7,732.97 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.2 percent to 8,176.78 points and the Frankfurt DAX also won 0.2 percent to 17,969.96.

The US Federal Reserve is one of a slew of policy decisions this week, including from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank.