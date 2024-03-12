European Union Finance Ministers supported on Tuesday International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for a second term at the helm of the lender of last resort, senior EU officials said.

The current five-year term of Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, ends on Sept 30. Traditionally European countries recommend the managing director of the IMF while the United States usually recommends the head of the World Bank.

"This was discussed over breakfast. There are no other candidates, I think a done deal," one euro zone official said. A second senior official confirmed the recommendation for Georgieva for a second term was a "done deal". (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Inti Landauro)



