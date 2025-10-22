European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday backed German Chancellor Friederich Merz's call for a single European stock exchange to support European listings and economic growth.

"If we are serious about moving forward, we must complete the banking union and we must apply the same logic - and faster - to capital markets: a single rule-book, a single supervisor, and a consolidation of exchanges," she told a conference.

"So I very much welcome the statements and the comments by Chancellor Merz in support of this direction."

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Editing by Hugh Lawson)