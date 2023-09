A "national conversation" is needed on whether to press ahead with a digital version of the pound, given concerns over privacy and other "anxieties", Bank of England deputy governor designate Sarah Breeden said on Tuesday.

Breeden, currently an executive director at the Bank, told parliament's Treasury Committee that the impact on financial stability is also a concern regarding a digital pound. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Muvija M, editing by Sachin Ravikumar)