Bulgaria's economy grew by 4.8% on the year in the second quarter from 4.5% in the previous three months, mainly due to rise of end-consumption, a flash estimate from the statistics office showed on Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, the small and open economy grew by 1.1% in seasonally adjusted terms from April to June, the office said.

The finance ministry estimates the real economic growth to slow to 2.9% in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine. The European Commission sees Bulgarian growth at 2.8% this year, down from 4.2% in 2021. BULGARIA GDP Q2/22 Q1/22 Q4/21 Q3/21 Y/Y % CHANGE +4.8 +4.5 +5.3 +5.1 Q/Q % CHANGE +1.1 +1.1 +1.4 +1.1 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



Reuters