Britain's main share indexes were mixed in early trading on Thursday as the effect of some positive earnings reports was offset by losses in stocks of companies trading ex-dividend.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was flat by 0814 GMT, and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 dipped 0.04% ahead of U.S. economic data later in the day that could offer hints on the Federal Reserve's monetary easing plans.

Shares of Anglo American fell 2.7%, while those of NatWest Group dropped 4.6% as they traded without entitlement for dividends.

Deliveroo climbed 3.7% after the meal delivery firm reported better-than-expected core earnings and said it expects to generate positive cash flow.

Vistry edged up 0.2% after the housebuilder said it would build more homes this year, encouraged by resilient demand for its affordable homes after its 2023 profit beat market expectations.

Britain's housing market picked up in February but property surveyors said uncertainty over the Bank of England's interest rates path could temper demand, a closely watched industry survey showed.

Trainline Plc jumped 9.1% after the rail ticketing company's trading statement showed stronger UK sales. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



