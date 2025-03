British Steel said on Thursday it will consult on the potential closure of two blast furnaces and steelmaking operations, as well as a proposed reduction in the capacity of its steel rolling mill in Scunthorpe.

The proposed closures are expected to impact between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs, the company added.

