Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he expected to be able to cut interest rates further, speaking after the central bank lowered its rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

"We expect to be able to cut bank rate further as the disinflation process continues, but we will have to judge meeting by meeting, how far and how fast," Bailey told a news conference.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, writing by William James, editing by Catarina Demony)