Air France-KLM is confident Boeing will resolve quality problems with its 737 MAX 9 aircraft, CEO Benjamin Smith said Thursday, adding that both KLM and Air France have a long history with the U.S. planemaker.

"We have confidence that that company will work through the issues that it's got," he said during a call with journalists.

Boeing has scrambled to explain and strengthen safety procedures after a door panel detached during a Jan. 5 flight on a brand new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.

