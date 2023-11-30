Professionals and employees who are LinkedIn members in the UAE will be able to verify their identity information through Persona from this week as the professional network aims to have 100 million verified members by 2025.

With the help of an identity platform, members will also be able to add a visible verification badge to their profiles for free. Professionals will be able to verify using an e-passport.

Adding a verification is optional for the members and can be removed anytime. Once verified, a verification badge may be visible on your profile. LinkedIn may display on your profile the country that issued your passport.

“We’re focused on delivering what our members and customers expect of LinkedIn — a safe platform where they can engage with a trusted and professional community to help build their careers and grow their business. Adding this additional layer of identity verification helps our members make more informed decisions about whether the people and businesses you interact with are real”, said Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader.

“We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based,” said Rick Song, CEO, Persona.

