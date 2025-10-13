ABU DHABI: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the Ministry of Interior (MoI), and a number of partners, is closely monitoring developments in the expected weather conditions over the coming days. These forecasts indicate that the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions starting Friday and continuing until the middle of next week.

Parts of the northern, eastern, and western regions, as well as some inland areas, are expected to experience convective cloud formations accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity and strong winds. These winds may cause flying debris and reduced horizontal visibility due to downdrafts associated with the convective clouds.

Additionally, the sea is expected to be rough, with wave heights increasing in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman during cloud activity.

NCEMA confirmed that all relevant authorities are fully prepared and ready to deal with any developments, with close monitoring of weather updates and ongoing coordination between federal and local authorities.

NCEMA also urged the public to follow the updates and warnings issued by the NCM through official channels, avoid waterlogged areas during rainfall, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.