Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday made a trip to a command post close to the front in the eastern Kharkiv region.

"It is an honour to visit and reward the soldiers. Fighters in the Kupiansk direction protect the peaceful life of Ukrainians and the people of the Kharkiv region," Zelensky said in a post on social media, telling soldiers: "I wish you victory, be strong and don't lose the initiative."