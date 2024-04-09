Two people were killed in a Ukrainian artillery strike on a Russian village in the Bryansk border region on Tuesday, the local governor said.

Kyiv's forces have intensified their cross-border attacks in recent months, with a spate of drone and aerial bombardments on places close to the two countries' shared border.

"Ukrainian terrorists have fired artillery shells at civilians in the village of Klimovo. The strike hit the very centre of the village," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on Telegram.

"Unfortunately there are dead: a woman and a child," added Bogomaz.

Klimovo lies around 10 kilometres (six miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine.

The governor said another three people were wounded and a residential building had caught fire.