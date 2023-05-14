Moscow said Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Russia's armed forces "delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries" were also struck, it said.