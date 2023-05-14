PHOTO
Moscow said Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.
Russia's armed forces "delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
"Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries" were also struck, it said.