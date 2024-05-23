Ukraine launched a drone at a village in Russia's Belgorod border region and shelled the occupied city of Gorlivka in its east on Thursday, killing two people, local authorities said.

The Kremlin often accuses Kyiv of indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Ukraine denies this, arguing it only bombs military targets responsible for deadly strikes on its own civilians.

"An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle" crashed into a house in the village of Krasny Vostok in the Belgorod region, destroying the building's first floor, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"To our great grief, there was a victim -- the body of a woman was found under the rubble," he said.

Belgorod sits directly across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, an area that has seen intense fighting since Russia launched a major ground assault on May 10.

The Kremlin says its new Kharkiv offensive is aimed at creating a "security zone" to prevent future Ukrainian attacks across its border.

Separately, Ukraine shelled the Russian-held city of Gorlivka in the eastern Donetsk region, killing a civilian in a car, the city's Russian-installed administration said.

Gorlivka was captured by Russian separatist forces in 2014 and has remained mostly under Moscow's control since.