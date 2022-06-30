Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in Ukraine's armed forces, said on Thursday that Russia had ramped up missile strikes in the second half of June.

Hromov told a news conference that more than half of the missiles were from Soviet reserves and less precise, adding that was why Russia was hitting residential buildings.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine in late February. Reuters was not immediately able to verify Hromov's remarks.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)