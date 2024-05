Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 missiles and all 31 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight air strike, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Two hypersonic Kinzhal missiles remained unaccounted for, but authorities did not immediately provide details of where they had struck.

The air force said the missiles and drones had been shot down over parts of southern, central, western and northern Ukraine.

