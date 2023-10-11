MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that coordination by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers would continue to ensure predictability on the oil markets.

"For the stability of the oil market, the interaction of the main suppliers is necessary, and on open, transparent terms. And it is with this logic that Russia works with partners within the framework of OPEC+," Putin said.

"I am sure that the coordination of the OPEC+ partners' actions will continue. This is important for the predictability of the oil market, and ultimately for the well-being of all mankind."

