Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed four people and injured one other person on Monday, a local official said.

Since being recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has faced near continuous Russian bombardment.

"As of this hour, there are four dead and one wounded," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street and a 60-year old man in the city centre, he said.

He shared a video showing the burnt out chassis of a car surrounded by debris, while another clip showed a small crater on the ground.

The city lies on the western shores of the Dnipro river, the de-facto frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south of the country.

Pushing Russia back from the river's shores has been a priority for Kyiv, which has been trying to sustain a bridgehead on the eastern bank.

Last week two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners wounded by a strike in Beryslav, a town near Kherson.