Russian shelling killed two people outside Ukraine's southern city of Kherson Wednesday, the local governor said, as night-time attacks also wounded others in central regions.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

"Russian forces attacked various civilian cars in the Kherson territorial community," said the head of the southern Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Preliminarily, two men were killed as a result of the shelling," he said.

Another person was killed in the northeastern Sumy region, which borders Russia and has seen increased attacks in recent weeks.

"As a result of shelling, one person died," the interior ministry said on social media.

It said the Sumy region was hit by 136 attacks in 24 hours that damaged several homes as well as a "school and a kindergarten, a hospital, a shop, and a lyceum building."

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities said several people were wounded by nocturnal shelling.

The head of the region, Sergiy Lysak, said six people -- including two teenagers -- were wounded in the town of Synelnykove.