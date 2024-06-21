Russia neutralised 114 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, with at least one person killed in the attacks, officials said on Friday.

"Russian anti-aerial defence systems intercepted and destroyed 70 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, 43 drones over the Krasnodar region and one drone over Volgograd," the defence ministry said in a statement.

In Krasnodar, an employee of a heating station was killed when a drone struck the facility near the Yuzhny train station, Regional Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Several administrative buildings at an oil refinery were also damaged in Severski district, he said.

Ukraine, which has battled a Russian offensive for more than two years, has in recent months upped its attacks on Russian territory, targeting energy sites.

Russian missile and drone strikes aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure have crippled the country's electricity generation capacity and have forced Kyiv to impose rolling blackouts and import electricity from the European Union.