KYIV - The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday.

The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed in their home in the city of Mykolaiv, which was shelled overnight and on Sunday morning.

Nibulon, which is headquartered in Mykolaiv, specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and it has its own fleet and shipyard.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson)