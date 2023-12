Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said he was "fine" after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer from his prison to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle.

"Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it," he wrote on X, adding: "I'm still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus", referring to his winter clothing and beard.

bur/ach