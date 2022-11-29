Nov 29 - Moscow said on Tuesday it had had "no other choice" but to cancel talks with the United States over inspections under the "New START" nuclear weapons control treaty, Russian state-run news agencies reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington had wanted to discuss resuming inspections while Moscow had other priorities.

The situation in Ukraine also played a part in Russia's last-minute decision to scrap the meeting of the bilateral commission, which had been due to begin in Cairo on Tuesday.

Ryabkov said it was unlikely any meeting between the two sides would take place this year, news agencies reported.

