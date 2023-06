The Kremlin said Wednesday that it only hits targets in Ukraine that are somehow "linked" to the military, after a strike on a restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed at least ten people.

"Strikes are only carried out on objects that are in one way or another linked to military infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after Kramatorsk's Ria Pizza restaurant -- popular with soldiers, journalists and aid workers -- was destroyed in an attack on Tuesday.